San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Colin Rea is slated to start Monday at Toronto in San Diego's first game ever there. He is 5-4, 5.01 this season. He had allowed four runs in six innings in his last start July 20 against St. Louis. The Padres have won eight of his last 13 starts and are 10-7 overall in his starts this year.

2B Ryan Schimpf had three hits Sunday, including a solo homer. It was his ninth homer of the month -- the most in any month for a San Diego rookie. He is hitting .250 with nine homers in 31 games. "He continues to drive the ball," manager Andy Green said.

OF Alex Dickerson had three hits Sunday, including a homer in the eighth off Shawn Kelley and a single during a four-run rally in the ninth. He is hitting .254 in 28 games. "That was a big homer off Kelley," said manager Andy Green. The homer made it 6-5 and Ryan Schimpf tied the game with another solo homer in the next at-bat.

3B Yangervis Solarte entered Sunday with 14 extra-base hits this month, the most in the majors. He drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth as the Padres won 10-6 over the Nationals.

OF Melvin Upton Jr. got the day off Sunday against the Nationals. Padres manager Andy Green said with Upton dealing with trade rumors, it was a good day to sit out.

LHP Christian Friedrich had another rough outing Sunday in Washington. He gave up six hits and five earned runs in three innings. He threw 58 pitches, 36 for strikes. "He didn't quite have his best stuff today," said manager Andy Green.