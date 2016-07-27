San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Keith Hessler was recalled Monday from Triple-A El Paso for his fourth stint with the club this season. Hessler is 1-1 with a 3.29 ERA in 21 games for El Paso since being acquired off waivers from the Diamondbacks. In four games with the Padres, he is 0-0 with a 15.00 ERA over six innings.

RHP Kevin Quackenbush was optioned to Triple-A El Paso when LHP Keith Hessler was recalled on Monday. Quackenbush is 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 42 games with the Padres. In three games with El Paso, he is 0-0 with a 1.80 ERA.

LF Alex Dickerson hit his fourth home run of the season into the 500-level in right field Monday at Rogers Centre in the Padres' 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays. He became the first player to hit a 500-level homer to right field at Rogers Centre since Shawn Green on April 22, 1999. "If you're ever privileged to stand close enough to the dugout to listen to him on deck, he literally whistles the bat," Padres manager Andy Green said. "I've never heard anybody else swing a bat like that on deck. It sounds like those yellow Wiffle ball bats when you were a little kid."

RF Matt Kemp extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a double in the ninth inning Monday in the Padres' 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays. He is batting .317 (13-for-41) with six homers and nine RBIs during the streak.

RHP Andrew Cashner will start Tuesday against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He did not factor into the decision Thursday when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out eight, in a 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. He has 17 strikeouts and no walks over his past two starts. He has never faced the Blue Jays.