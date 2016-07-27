San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Hansel Rodriguez was traded by the Blue Jays to the Padres on Tuesday for OF Melvin Upton Jr. Rodriguez, was 2-1 with a 3.06 ERA in six starts with rookie-level Bluefield. The 19-year-old has a fastball in the mid-to-low 90s and can reach 97 mph. His off-speed pitches are questionable at this stage.

OF Alex Dickerson hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning Tuesday to give him five home runs in 30 games this season. He has homered in three straight games for the first time as a major-leaguer. He is the fifth Padre to do so. Dickerson's 500-level home run at Rogers Centre on Monday came 20 years to the day after bench coach Mark McGwire did it, July 25, 1996. McGwire also homered in his next game, July 26, 1996.

RHP Luis Perdomo will make his 10th start of the season and his 25th appearance Wednesday afternoon in the finale of the three-game series with the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The rookie 23-year-old earned his fifth win of the season Friday when he worked a career-best seven innings, allowing four hits, one walk and two runs against the Nationals. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in six of his past seven starts.