July 30, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Carter Capps was traded by the Marlins to the Padres in a seven-player deal, according to multiple reports Friday. Capps, 25, is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March. He is expected to return next year.

RHP Jarred Cosart was traded by the Marlins to the Padres in a seven-player deal, according to multiple reports Friday. Cosart, 26, is 0-1 with a 5.95 ERA over 19 2/3 innings in four major league starts in 2016.

LF Alex Dickerson, who had homered in each of his last four starts, left the field in the first inning Friday night after landing hard on his left hip in a collision with CF Travis Jankowski.

RHP Luis Castillo was traded by the Marlins to the Padres in a seven-player deal, according to multiple reports Friday. Castillo, 23, is 7-3 with a 2.25 ERA in 20 games (18 starts) at Class A Jupiter. In 100 innings, he has 84 strikeouts.

1B Josh Naylor was traded by the Marlins to the Padres in a seven-player deal, according to multiple reports Friday. The 19-year-old Naylor, the Marlins' first-round draft pick in 2015, is hitting .269 with nine home runs and 54 RBIs at Class A Greensboro.

