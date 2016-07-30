San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

SS Jose Rondon was promoted from San Antonio Friday to take the spot of 3B Yangervis Solarte on the Padres' 25-man roster. Solarte is away from the club on a family leave of yet undetermined duration. He left the Padres Wednesday morning when the team was in Toronto.

RHP Carter Capps, 25, was traded to the San Diego Padres on Friday as part of a seven-player deal. Capps could be a steal for the Padres -- he had a 1.16 ERA in 30 appearances for the Marlins last year, flashing a 100 mph fastball that was nearly unhittable. He struck out 16.8 batters per nine innings. But he lost all of 2016 after elbow surgery, and the Padres can only pray that he stays healthy going forward. So far, he has been injury prone, which is why the Marlins included him in the deal.

RHP Jarred Cosart, 26, was traded to the San Diego Padres on Friday as part of a seven-player deal. Cosart had a breakthrough year in 2014, going 13-11 with a 3.69 ERA. But he has won just two games -- total -- in the past two years. He missed most of last season because of his battle with vertigo, finishing 2-5 with a 4.52 ERA. This year, he lost time because of an oblique injury and is 0-1 with a 5.95 ERA. He also spent time in the minors trying to get back on trade. Now he gets a fresh start.

RHP Jarred Cosart, who the Padres received in the seven-player trade with Florida Friday morning, is scheduled to make his Padres debut as the starting pitcher against Milwaukee Monday at Petco Park. Cosart, 26, was 0-1 with a 5.95 earned run average in four starts with the Marlins this season and 3-5 with a 4.14 ERA in 12 minor league starts this season.

LF Alex Dickerson, who hit one homer in each of the Padres past four games, left Friday night's game against the Reds at Petco Park after landing hard on his right hip and tailbone in a collision with CF Travis Jankowski. Dickerson and Jankowski were chasing a drive by Zack Cozart in left-center when Jankowski failed in an attempt at a sliding catch on the warning track and Dickerson flipped over the top of Jankowski. Dickerson was able to walk off the field under his own power, although he was clutching his left hip. Dickerson's injury was listed as a right hip contusion.

RHP Luis Castillo, 23, was traded to the San Diego Padres on Friday as part of a seven-player deal. Castillo was the surprise of the Marlins' organization. He started this year ranked outside of the organization's top 30 prospects but rose like a bullet to No. 6 when he started flashing a 100 mph fastball. He was a key part of the deal in San Diego's view.

1B Josh Naylor, 19, was traded to the San Diego Padres on Friday as part of a seven-player deal. The Marlins hated to part with Naylor, a 6-0, 225-pounder with massive power for his age. He has been compared with Prince Fielder in terms of strength and body type. Naylor, the Marlins' first-round pick last year and 17th overall is also more athletic than expected, given his frame. Naylor has "special hands," according to scouts, and he can hit to all fields.