San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

OF Hector Olivera was traded to the San Diego Padres in exchange for OF Matt Kemp on Saturday. The Cuban defector was acquired by Atlanta a year ago in a trade that sent LHP Alex Wood and then-top prospect Jose Peraza to the Dodgers. Olivera, who was injured at the time, never showed any of his promised offensive punch and in April was suspended for 82 games for violating the league's domestic abuse policy. The Padres immediately designated Olivera for assignment.

OF Jabari Blash, who was with the Padres earlier in the season as a Rule 5 draft pick, will rejoin the Padres Sunday to replace right fielder Matt Kemp on the 25-man roster. Blash was 3-for-25 with 13 strikeouts when the Padres completed a trade with Seattle on May 18 enabling them to option him to Triple-A El Paso.

SS Jose Rondon, who was promoted from Double-A San Antonio Friday to take Yangervis Solarte's (family leave) spot on the 24-man roster, made his first Major League start Saturday. He turned a diving stop to his left into a double play in the top of the fifth then got his first Major League hit in the bottom of the inning.

OF Alexi Amarista started in left for the injured Alex Dickerson (right hip contusion suffered in a first-inning collision with CF Travis Jankowski Friday night) and went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base. It was his first three-hit game of the season.