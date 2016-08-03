San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Colin Rea was sent back to the San Diego Padres in a pre-trading deadline transaction. Rea had no record in one start -- a 3 1/3 inning outing -- before suffering an elbow injury last Saturday against the Cardinals. Miami had acquired Rea and pitcher Andrew Cashner in a seven-player deal but reportedly determined Rea was already hurting when he arrived.

2B Ryan Schimpf was 2-for-4 with a double and a triple Monday night. Nineteen of his 26 hits have gone for extra bases -- eight doubles, two triples and nine home runs. His nine home runs in July were the most in the major leagues, and he set a Padres franchise record for most homers by a rookie in any calendar month.

SS Jose Rondon was returned to Double-A San Antonio on Monday when Solarte returned from family leave. However, he could be recalled immediately if INF/OF Alexi Amarista needs to go on the disabled list due to a hamstring strain -- unless Alex Dickerson (right hip bruise) is not ready to return to left field and the Padres decide they need another outfielder.

INF/OF Alexi Amarista could become the latest Padre to wind up in the disabled list due to a hamstring strain. Amarista slowed going into third base while clutching his left hamstring in the fifth inning Monday. "It's frustrating the way these injuries have gone," manager Andy Green said. Amarista had been 7-for-12 since returning from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.

3B Yangervis Solarte returned to the Padres on Monday after missing four games while on the family leave list. He went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run against Milwaukee.