San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Hector Olivera was designated for assignment by the Padres as soon as he completed his 82-game suspension for domestic violence. The Padres acquired Olivera from Atlanta last week in the trade that sent OF Matt Kemp to the Braves.

SS Jose Rondon was recalled from Double-A San Antonio a day after being optioned to the minors. He replaces injured INF/OF Alexi Amarista on the 25-man roster. Rondon, who started two games last weekend, will be the Padres' starting shortstop as long as he is with the team. Manager Andy Green told veteran SS Alexei Ramirez, who started 98 of the first 103 games, that he is no longer the starting shortstop.

INF/OF Alexi Amarista went on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday due to a left hamstring strain he sustained Monday night. Amarista was 7-for-12 with two RBIs and two steals since returning from Triple-A El Paso on July 27. He missed 27 games earlier in the season (April 19-May 18) with a strained right hamstring.

CF Travis Jankowski had reached base in six straight plate appearances before he struck out in the third inning Tuesday night. Jankowski is 5-for-11 over his past three games. An overnight scoring change gave Jankowski a third stolen base Monday night, with the addition being a steal of home.

SS Alexei Ramirez, who started 98 of the first 103 games, was told by manager Andy that he is no longer the starting shortstop. Jose Rondon will take over at the position. Ramirez is hitting .236/.270/.320 with three homers and 35 RBIs this year.

RHP Luis Perdomo, 23, has gone 3-3 over his past seven starts with a 4.07 ERA. The Rule 5 draft pick has worked six of more innings in five of those starts, and he threw a career-high 113 pitches Tuesday against Milwaukee. Perdomo has given up three or fewer runs in eight of his last 10 starts. His ERA has fallen in eight straight starts.