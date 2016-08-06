FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
August 6, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Colin Rea will soon undergo Tommy John surgery and miss all of the 2017 season. Rea, 26, was recently returned to the Padres by Miami (in exchange for RHP prospect Luis Castillo) after injuring his elbow after only 3 1/3 innings in his first start for the Marlins on Saturday. Castillo had come to the Padres as part of the seven-player trade.

INF Patrick Kivlehan, designated for assignment by the Mariners on Monday, was claimed off waivers by the Padres on Thursday. Kivlehan, 26, has split the season with Triple-A Round Rock and Triple-A Tacoma, combining to hit .242 with nine home runs and 41 RBIs.

