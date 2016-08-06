San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Colin Rea will soon undergo Tommy John surgery and miss all of the 2017 season. Rea, 26, was recently returned to the Padres by Miami (in exchange for RHP prospect Luis Castillo) after injuring his elbow after only 3 1/3 innings in his first start for the Marlins on Saturday. Castillo had come to the Padres as part of the seven-player trade.

RHP Colin Rea will undergo Tommy John surgery in the near future and will miss all of the 2017 season. Rea, 26, was recently returned to the Padres by Miami (in exchange for RHP prospect Luis Castillo) after injuring his elbow after just 3 1/3 innings in his first start for the Marlins last Saturday. Castillo had come to the Padres as part of the seven-player trade.

OF Patrick Kivlehan was claimed off waivers from Seattle Thursday and was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. The Padres had two vacancies on their 40-man roster when they claimed Kivlehan, who hit more than 20 homers in each of his past two seasons in the minors.

1B Wil Myers ended a 17-game homer drought Friday night with his 21st of the season. The homer was also his 15th at Petco Park, tying the single-season record for the Padres downtown ballpark set by OF Wil Venable in 2013 and tied by OF Justin Upton last season. Myers was 3-for-4 Friday and is 12-for-33 over his last nine games with four doubles, a homer, four steals, six runs scored and four RBIs.

CF Travis Jankowski extended his season-best hitting streak to five straight games Friday (9-for-19), although he made a couple costly metal errors during the game. He threw to the wrong base in the fourth allowing the tying run to take second and eliminate the possibility of a double play. Then he was tagged out at second as the tying run in the seventh after taking his hand off second to call time out after an apparent double.

SS Alexei Ramirez hit the first pinch-hit home run of his career Friday night off Phillies RHP Jeremy Hellickson. Ramirez has given way to rookie Jose Rondon as the Padres starting shortstop. It was Ramirez's fourth homer of the season.