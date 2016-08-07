San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Christian Bethancourt had two doubles in five at-bats Saturday for a career-high three RBIs.

CF Travis Jankowski extended his hitting streak to a career-best six games with Saturday's 3-for-4 and career-best four runs scored performance. Jankowski is hitting .522 (12-for-23) during the streak with two doubles, four walks, seven steals and 11 runs scored.

3B Yangervis Solarte was 3-for-4 with three RBIs on Saturday and is hitting .333 (49-for-147) in 37 games since June 18 with 11 doubles, seven home runs, 28 RBIs and 24 runs scored.

LHP Matt Thornton was designated for assignment Saturday to open a spot for LHP Clayto Richard on the 25-man roster. Thornton had a 5.82 ERA in 18 outings for the Padres this season. Green said the Padres picked Richard over Thornton because Richard has the ability to go more than an inning out of the bullpen and could also be used as a spot starter.

LHP Clayton Richard signed with the Padres as a free agent on Saturday and was immediately activated. Richard was released by the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday after being designated for assignment on July 26. Richard was 40-39 with a 4.16 ERA with the Padres in 108 games (107 starts) from 2009to 2013. He originally came to the Padres as part of a package that sent RHP Jake Peavy to the Chicago White Sox. He allowed one run and two hits and made an error on a fielding play in a third of an inning Saturday night.