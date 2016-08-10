San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

OF Jabari Blash hit his second career homer, a long drive to left-center against Pirates closer Tony Watson leading off the ninth. Blash is back with the Padres after hitting only .120 (3-for-25) in 23 games at the start of the season. Myers said, "That's cool to see Jabari do his thing and get consistent at-bats. That's the big thing early in the season, he wasn't getting consistent at-bats."

1B Wil Myers hit his 22nd homer of the season Tuesday in Pittsburgh, but only his seventh away from Petco Park, which normally isn't a home run ballpark. Myers drove the first pitch from Pirates reliever Antonio Bastardo in the eighth deep into the left-field seats at PNC Park -- after he struck out and hit into two double plays in his first three at-bats. In his last 12 games, Myers is 16-for-45 (.356) with two homers.

CF Travis Jankowski ran his hitting streak to eight games with a single leading off the game and now is 14-for-30 (.467) during that stretch. When leading off an inning, he is 26-of-73 (.356) -- one reason why he's led off in 36 of his 41 starts this season.

RHP Edwin Jackson makes his fifth start for his 11th major league team when he pitches for the Padres in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. During a career that began in 2003, he is 2-3 with a 3.98 ERA in 40 2-3 innings at PNC Park. In his last start Aug. 3 vs. Milwaukee, he gave up three runs in a season-high eight innings while earning the win as San Diego won 12-3.

RHP Luis Perdomo had allowed three earned runs or fewer in seven of his last nine starts, but he gave up that many on Gregory Polanco's three-run homer in the fifth inning Tuesday in Pittsburgh. Perdomo allowed six runs, five earned, and nine hits in five innings, although he was hurt by a pair of defensive misplays by the Padres infield -- both on plays overturned by replay. Padres manager Andy Green said, "We didn't do him any favors ... we had a couple of opportunities to limit their opportunities to score. ... Right now, we need to play defense as well or better than anyone else, those little things make it hard on Luis Perdomo on the mound."