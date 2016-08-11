San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

INF-OF Hector Olivera was placed on unconditional waivers Wednesday and will be released later this week by the Padres, who designated him for assignment Aug. 2. The Padres acquired him from Atlanta as a cost-cutting move in the Matt Kemp trade and had no plans to ever play the former prospect, who once signed a $62.5 million contract with the Dodgers.

INF Jose Rondon was demoted to Triple-A El Paso after going 0-for-3 Tuesday against the Pirates, lowering his average to .120. He also failed to hold second base long enough on an apparent double play grounder -- a mistake the Pirates turned into a run. After the game, Green said it was the type of mistake rookies can get away with in the minors but must learn to avoid in the majors, where replay can reverse such a call.

INF Nick Noonan was brought up from Triple-A El Paso -- where he was hitting .321 -- in time for the Wednesday night game in Pittsburgh, replacing rookie Jose Rondon. Noonan has played 73 games in the majors, in 2013 and 2015 with the Giants. He signed a minor league deal with the Padres over the winter.

3B Yangervis Solarte popped out in the first inning Wednesday in Pittsburgh, then was replaced by Adam Rosales in the bottom of the inning. Manager Andy Green clearly was unhappy that Solarte didn't run the ball out, so he immediately removed his No. 3 hitter -- even though he had only four position players on his bench. Green said, "He's been outstanding, played like an All-Star, driven in runs, scored runs, played great defensively. He's the guy we want in the three-hole. (But) like every player, he's emotional at points in time, and there's things we're going to do, and he understands it. Everybody understands it."

RHP Edwin Jackson is with his 11th major league team at age 32, but has settled in as one of the leaders on the Padres' staff after only five starts. Green said the other pitchers are taking note of how hard Jackson works between starts. Jackson limited the Pirates to two singles during seven shutout innings Wednesday, then said, "I was able to come out and mix it up, make pitches when I needed to. At the end of the day, it was a tough team to pitch again ... So I had to keep the ball down, keep them off balance."