San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Ronald Bolanos of Cuba signed a contract with San Diego worth $2.25 million. Bolanos is rated as the 20th best international prospect by MLB.com. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Bolanos turns 20 this month. San Diego has signed eight of the top 30 international prospects by MLB.com.

CF Travis Jankowski's steal of home in the eighth inning Wednesday in Pittsburgh was the fourth in the majors this season that wasn't part of a double steal -- three of them by Padres players. Jankowski took off when he noticed Pirates LHP Antonio Bastardo wasn't paying attention to him, and his hand hit the plate as C Eric Fryer was mishandling Bastardo's hurried throw. Melvin Upton Jr. (June 3) and Wil Myers (July 31) also stole home for San Diego; Jacoby Ellsbury also did so for the Yankees on April 22.

RHP Edwin Jackson took a no-hitter into the sixth inning Wednesday, the second time he's done so in five starts with San Diego. The last Padres pitcher to do that in a season was RHP Chris Young, who had three such starts in 2006.

LHP Matt Thornton, designated for assignment by San Diego on Saturday, was released Thursday. Thornton had a 5.82 ERA in 18 outings for the Padres this season.

LHP Christian Friedrich wasn't especially happy after giving up four runs and nine hits over five innings in the 4-0 loss Thursday to Pittsburgh -- especially with two pitches he made to Pirates 3B David Freese, who had an RBI double and RBI single. "Similar to (the) last start, (it) just a couple bad pitches," he said. "A fastball (to Freese), was supposed to be down and away and I just left it up. ...I feel pretty good; (I)njust would be happier trying to go deeper into games, obviously, and would like to knock out some of those big-run innings."

LHP Clayton Richard will start Sunday against the Mets in New York as the Padres go to a six-man rotation for the next two weeks. Richard pitched a scoreless inning Tuesday night in Pittsburgh. He began the season with the Cubs, going 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA in 25 games, before signing with the Padres as a free agent. In a previous stop with San Diego, he made 33 starts while going 14-14 in 2012, one of two 14-win seasons with the Padres.