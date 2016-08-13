San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

OF Jon Jay (broken right forearm) will remain with the Padres in New York for the first two games of a three-game series against the Mets before he heads back to San Diego on Sunday. Manager Andy Green said before Friday's 8-6 win that Jay will undergo testing in San Diego to determine if he is ready to begin swinging a bat. Jay, who was injured June 19, is expected to fill a fourth outfielder's role once he returns to the Padres. He is batting .296 with two homers and 23 RBIs in 68 games this season.

RHP Tyson Ross (right shoulder inflammation, left ankle) threw 39 pitches in a bullpen session Wednesday and is scheduled to throw in the bullpen again during the Padres' three-game series against the Mets in New York. Ross injured his shoulder during his lone start of the season April 4, when he gave up eight runs (seven earned) over 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and had his rehab slowed when he hurt his left ankle while working out in his hotel room in early July. The Padres hope Ross can return to the rotation in September, when club plans to employ six starters in an attempt to conserve innings.

RHP Paul Clemens earned his first win as a member of the Padres Friday night, when he allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings in an 8-6 victory over the Mets. Clemens may have pitched longer but has been battling lower back soreness, which he felt while running to cover first base in the fourth inning. Afterward, Clemens acknowledged the back is still bothering him but described the pain as a "1" on a scale of 1 to 10. The win came in Clemens' eighth appearance and fourth start with the Padres, who claimed him off waivers from the Miami Marlins on June 28. Clemens is 1-2 with a 4.03 ERA for the Padres and 2-2 with a 4.73 ERA in 10 games (six starts) in the majors this season.

RHP Jarred Cosart will look to earn his first major league win in almost 11 months on Saturday night, when he takes the mound for the Padres in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. It will be the third start in a Padres uniform for Cosart, who was acquired from the Miami Marlins on July 29. Cosart did not factor into the decision in his most recent start last Sunday, when he gave up five runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out five over five innings as the Padres fell to the Philadelphia Phillies, 6-5. He is 0-2 with a 5.65 ERA in six major league starts since his last win on Sept. 17, 2015. Cosart is 0-0 with a 3.45 ERA in five career starts against the Mets, whom he faced as a member of the Marlins in his first start of the season on April 11.