San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Buddy Baumann was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday. The demotion came less than 24 hours after Baumann was charged with three runs while failing to retire any of the four batters he faced in the sixth inning of the Padres' 8-6 victory over the Mets. Baumann is 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA in seven games over two stints with the Padres this season. He is 1-0 with a 1.33 ERA and one save in 15 games for El Paso.

2B Cory Spangenberg (torn left quadriceps) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Saturday. While the transaction does not technically impact Spangenberg's timetable for a return -- he has been out since April 20 -- manager Andy Green acknowledged it is unlikely he will play again this season. Spangenberg suffered a strained quad April 19 and fully tore it while rehabbing the injury in July. Spangenberg is batting .229 with one home run and eight RBIs in 14 games this season.

RHP Brandon Morrow returned to the majors Saturday, when he threw a perfect eighth inning hours after the Padres selected his contract from Triple-A El Paso. Before Saturday, Morrow had not pitched in the big leagues since May 2, 2015. He spent the rest of the season on the disabled list with a sore shoulder and eventually underwent surgery last August. Morrow served predominantly as a starter from 2010 through 2015 but transitioned to a bullpen role at El Paso, where he made his final 10 appearances as a reliever. Manager Andy Green said Morrow will continue to pitch out of the bullpen in hopes that his shoulder will be better able to withstand those rigors. Morrow went 2-2 with a 6.38 ERA in 20 games (six starts) between four minor league affiliates this season.

LHP Clayton Richard makes his first start of the season Sunday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Padres in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Richard, who was signed as a free agent Aug. 5, serves as the sixth starter for the Padres, who are implementing a six-man rotation as they play 16 games in as many days. It will be the first start for Richard since Aug. 2, 2015, when he was a member of the Chicago Cubs, as well as his first start for the Padres since 2013, when he completed a five-year stint with the team. Richard has a 6.75 ERA in two relief appearances for the Padres this season and is 0-1 with a 6.46 ERA in 27 games between the Padres and Cubs. He is 2-2 with a 4.25 ERA in six career starts against the Mets.