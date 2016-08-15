San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Colin Rea (right elbow) will likely learn this week when he'll undergo Tommy John surgery. Manager Andy Green said Sunday morning that Rea, who was injured while pitching for the Miami Marlins on July 30, will visit with Dr. James Andrews to determine the date for his surgery. Rea was traded by the Padres to the Marlins as part of a seven-player deal for a day on July 30, but after he got hurt, the Marlins sent him back to San Diego in exchange for RHP Luis Castillo, who was originally sent from Miami to the Padres. The Tommy John surgery is expected to sideline Rea for all of 2017. Rea went 5-5 with a 4.98 ERA in 20 games (19 starts) between the Padres and Marlins this season.

RHP Tyson Ross (right shoulder inflammation, left ankle) threw 46 pitches in the bullpen on Saturday and is expected to throw batting practice before the Padres' game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Tropicana Field. Manager Andy Green called Ross' bullpen session an "up/down" in which he simulated two innings by throwing 25 pitches before taking a break and returning to throw 21 more pitches. The Padres hope Ross, who has pitched just once this season, can return to the team before the end of the season. Ross injured a shoulder on April 4, when he gave up eight runs (seven earned) in 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. His timetable was pushed back further in early July when he injured an ankle while exercising in his hotel room.

LHP Clayton Richard made his first major league start in more than a year Sunday, when he took the loss after allowing three runs, five hits and three walks while striking out three in five innings as the Padres fell 5-1 to the Mets. Richard made 46 relief appearances after his previous start on Aug. 2, 2015, when he was a member of the Chicago Cubs. The outing Sunday was the longest since that start for Richard, who had not thrown more than an inning in any of his first 27 outings this season. He is expected to make at least one more start for the Padres, who are implementing a six-man rotation during a stretch of 16 games in as many days. Richard is 0-2 with a 5.75 ERA in 28 games this season between the Cubs and the Padres, who signed him as a free agent on Aug. 5.

RHP Luis Perdomo will look to snap a two-start losing streak on Monday night when he takes the mound for the Padres in the opener of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Perdomo took the loss last Tuesday, when he gave up six runs (five earned), nine hits and three walks while striking out three in five innings as the Padres fell 6-4 to the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was the 10th start since becoming a full-time member of the rotation for Perdomo, who is 4-4 with a 5.12 ERA in that span. Perdomo has never faced the Rays.