San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Leonel Campos, entering a 3-1 game in the eighth inning, gave up five earned runs in one inning, the biggest blow a three-run home run by Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier. He also walked two batters, and his season ERA jumped to 6.59.

RHP Leonel Campos, who gave up five runs in the eighth inning of Monday's loss, was sent down to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

2B Ryan Schimpf had a rough night against the Rays, going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. The rest of the Padres' lineup combined for one strikeout, but Schimpf lowered his season average to .219. He is 4-for-21 (.190) on the road trip after being NL Rookie of the Month for July.

RHP Kevin Quackenbush was recalled by the Padres from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

3B Yangervis Solarte had a solo home run in the ninth inning, his 13th of the season, one of just three hits on the night for the Padres. For the road trip, he is still just 5-for-23 (.217), though two of the hits are home runs.

INF Luis Sardinas was acquired by the Padres from the Mariners in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named. Sardinas was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. Sardinas, 23, was hitting .181 in 32 games for Seattle this season and has a .218 career average over three seasons with the Rangers, Brewers and Mariners.

RHP Luis Perdomo ran into trouble early Monday at Tampa Bay but settled down to last 5 2/3 innings and give up three earned runs, an out shy of a quality start after he threw 29 pitches in the first inning. Perdomo left trailing 3-1 before the bullpen put the game out of reach for San Diego.