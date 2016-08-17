San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Leonel Campos, who gave up five runs in the eighth inning of Monday's loss, was sent down to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

RHP Leonel Campos was optioned to Triple-A El Paso before Tuesday's game after giving up five runs in the eighth inning Monday during an 8-2 loss to the Rays. Campos was 1-0 with a 6.59 ERA in 10 appearances for San Diego this season. He replaced in the bullpen by RHP Kevin Quackenbush.

RHP Kevin Quackenbush was recalled by the Padres from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

RHP Kevin Quackenbush was called up from Triple-A El Paso, but he was not used as the Padres, who went with only two pitchers Tuesday rather than waste any valuable arms in a 15-1 loss. Quackenbush is in his third stint with the Padres this season. He is 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 42 games with the Padres. In nine games with El Paso, he was 1-0 with two saves and a 2.08 ERA.

3B Yangervis Solarte had two hits on a night when few things went right for the Padres. He also had a solo home run in the Monday loss, so he has three hits in two days after going 3-for-19 to begin the current road trip.

RHP Edwin Jackson struggled badly Tuesday night, lasting only four innings and giving up eight earned runs on nine hits against his former team. Jackson once had a no-hitter against the Rays, but he gave up five hits in one inning Tuesday.

RHP Carlos Villanueva gave up seven runs in a relief appearance, one day after RHP Leonel Campos gave up five runs in the eighth. Villanueva gave up four home runs in three innings -- he had allowed 13 in 61 innings this season coming in. He is the first reliever in Padres history to give up four home runs in one outing.

SS Alexei Ramirez had two hits and came up with the Padres' only RBI of the night with a bases-loaded walk in the fourth inning. It was the fourth bases-loaded walk of his career and the fifth drawn by the Padres this season.