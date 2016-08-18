San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LF Ryan Schimpf went 0-for-3 but made a spectacular diving catch to rob Rays OF Mikie Mahtook of extra bases. "Schimpf made one of the best plays I've ever seen him make in the outfield," Padres LHP Christian Friedrich said. "I thought he was not going to get there because the ball looked like it was at least another 10 yards away from him."

RF Will Myers went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts Wednesday at Tampa Bay, and he has struck out in his each of his past seven at-bats. He was 1-for-12 with eight strikeouts in his first series against the Rays since being traded in December 2013. "I've been not just bad, but terrible these last two weeks," Myers said.

2B Nick Noonan went 2-for-3 and was the only Padres player to have multiple hits Wednesday. It was his first multi-hit game of the season.

LHP Christian Friedrich had a quality start Wednesday at Tampa Bay, giving up just two runs in 6 2/3 innings, but he lost his seventh consecutive decision spanning nine starts. The Padres haven't given him a run of support in his past two starts, and it was the fourth time this season they didn't score during one of his starts.