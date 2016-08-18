FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 19, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LF Ryan Schimpf went 0-for-3 but made a spectacular diving catch to rob Rays OF Mikie Mahtook of extra bases. "Schimpf made one of the best plays I've ever seen him make in the outfield," Padres LHP Christian Friedrich said. "I thought he was not going to get there because the ball looked like it was at least another 10 yards away from him."

RF Will Myers went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts Wednesday at Tampa Bay, and he has struck out in his each of his past seven at-bats. He was 1-for-12 with eight strikeouts in his first series against the Rays since being traded in December 2013. "I've been not just bad, but terrible these last two weeks," Myers said.

2B Nick Noonan went 2-for-3 and was the only Padres player to have multiple hits Wednesday. It was his first multi-hit game of the season.

LHP Christian Friedrich had a quality start Wednesday at Tampa Bay, giving up just two runs in 6 2/3 innings, but he lost his seventh consecutive decision spanning nine starts. The Padres haven't given him a run of support in his past two starts, and it was the fourth time this season they didn't score during one of his starts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.