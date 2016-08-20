San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Colin Rea had a plasma-rich platelet injection into his right elbow Thursday after meeting with orthopedic surgeon James Andrews. The injection was recommended as an alternative to Tommy John surgery. The Padres hope he can resume a throwing program in a month and continue his rehab during the fall instructional league.

RHP Paul Clemens has yet to go further than five innings in any of his five starts with the Padres. On Thursday night, he allowed three runs on eight hits and three walks in five innings against Arizona. Although he has a 4.61 ERA with the Padres, the club is 3-2 in his five starts. "I like the direction I am going, but I'm not happy with the results," Clemens said.

CF Travis Jankowski had a career-high four hits Thursday night, going 4-for-5 with a double, three runs and a steal. He is hitting .345 (30-for-87) when leading off an inning this season. "I can't imagine being on the other side of that," Padres LF Alex Dickerson said of Jankowski's speed threat. In 17 games since July 31, Jankowski is hitting .365 (23-for-65) with nine steals and 17 runs.

LF Alex Dickerson drove in four runs Thursday, tying his career high. His other four-RBI game came on May 10 when he hit a pinch-hit grand slam against the Cubs in Chicago.