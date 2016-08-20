San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RF Jabari Blash missed a third straight start Friday night due to a jammed ring finger on his left hand. He can play defense, but he can't hit.

RF Jabari Blash missed a third straight start Friday night with a jammed ring finger on his left hand. He can play defense, but he can't hit. Blash has one hit in his last 19 at-bats with 12 strikeouts.

2B Ryan Schimpf's three-run, walk-off homer in the 10th inning on Friday night was the first for the rookie and the fifth by the Padres this season. Schimpf is the first Padres rookie to hit a walk-off homer since 2B Cory Spangenberg connected on Sept. 2, 2014. Friday was Schimpf's third multi-homer game of his rookie season. Since being promoted from Triple-A El Paso on June 14, Schimpf has 38 hits with 28 - 12 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs - going for extra bases. Schimpf has a .593 slugging percentage to go with a .235 batting average.

RF Christian Bethancourt was 2-for-3 on Friday with a run scored and a RBI. He has a career .364 batting average (12-for-33) in 11 career games against the Diamondbacks.

RHP Jarred Cosart allowed one run, eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts on Friday night. He has worked five innings or more in four of his last five starts. His seven strikeouts on Friday were a season high and one shy of his career best.