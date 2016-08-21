FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
August 21, 2016 / 11:41 PM / a year ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Keith Hessler was recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

LHP Keith Hessler was called up from Triple-A El Paso for the fourth time this season on Saturday. He made only three appearances in his first three tours with the Padres.

The Padres purchased the contract of INF-OF Patrick Kivlehan from Triple-A El Paso. Kivlehan, who was acquired on waivers from Seattle on Aug. 4, made his major league debut Saturday night. He is the Padres fourth position player to make his major league debut this season.

INF-OF Patrick Kivlehan was purchased from Triple-A El Paso and was 2-for-4 with a home run and two strikeouts in his major league debut on Saturday night. Kivlehan was acquired by the Padres on waivers from Seattle on Aug. 4. He is the eighth player to make his major league debut with the Padres this season.

SS Nick Noonan was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.

SS Nick Noonan, who was 3-for-18 in seven games, was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. That means Alexei Ramirez is back in as the regular shortstop two weeks after being told he'd be making fewer starts at the end of the season as the Padres looked at Jose Rondon and Noonan. However, recently acquired Triple-A SS Luis Sardinas is expected to get called up before the season is over.

LHP Ryan Buchter was optioned to Triple-A El Paso as a way to give him a rest break before September.

