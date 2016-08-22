San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RF Patrick Kivlehan, who went 2-for-4 with a homer in his major league debut Saturday night, reached base in all four of his plate appearances Sunday and scored three runs. Kivlehan was 2-for-2 with two walks Sunday, making him only the fourth player in franchise history to have multiple-hit games in his first two big league games. The only other Padre to reach base six times in his first two major league games was Anthony Rizzo in 2011.

RF Jabari Blash missed a fifth straight start Sunday with a jammed ring finger on his right hand. His absence left the Padres without a pure spare outfielder.

CF Jon Jay hit off the tee for the first time Sunday since going on the disabled list June 28 due to a fractured right forearm. The Padres are hoping Jay will return during the first week of September after a rehab assignment.

CF Travis Jankowski broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the third to stretch his string of reaching base to 20 games since July 31. It is the longest active streak in the National League and the second-longest active streak in the majors. It is the longest such streak by a Padre since Matt Kemp reached base in 31 straight games from Aug. 7-Sept. 11, 2015. Jankowski's homer was his second of the season and his first since May 31. It was his first homer ever at Petco Park. Jankowski is hitting .338 (24-for-71) with four doubles, a homer, 17 runs and eight stolen bases in August. He is a career .326 hitter (15-for-46) in 16 games against Arizona.

RHP Luis Perdomo is 3-0 with a 1.96 ERA in six games (two starts) against Arizona. He allowed one unearned run on five hits and no walks Sunday. He has given up three or fewer earned runs in nine of his 12 starts since June 16. The win Sunday was his first since July 27 at Toronto and his first home win since June 15 against Miami. He is 4-5 with a 4.07 ERA over his past 10 starts.