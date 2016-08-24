San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

OF Jabari Blash, who had played only one inning of defense in the past four games due to a jammed middle finger on his left hand, was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday. The move was made retroactive to Aug. 19. In his previous six starts, Blash was 2-for-22 with 14 strikeouts.

CF Travis Jankowski singled in the first inning Monday to extend his on-base streak to 21 games. That is the longest active streak and the second longest in the major leagues this season by a rookie. Jankowski is hitting .329 (26-for-79) during the streak with 10 steals and 18 runs.

LF Alex Dickerson went 1-for-4 and scored the Padres' lone run Monday. He is hitting .271 (38-for-140) with nine doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 23 RBIs and 21 runs in 42 games since being recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

INF Luis Sardinas was promoted from Triple-A El Paso to replace injured OF Jabari Blash on the 25-man roster. The switch-hitting Sardinas started at second base Monday night, and went 1-for-3, but likely will see most of his time at shortstop. Twice previously, Padres manager Andy Green said veteran Alexei Ramirez would be seeing less playing time when first Jose Rondon and Nick Noonan were promoted from the minors. However, Ramirez returned to his starter's role when each was quickly demoted. "We signed Sardinas with the idea he'd be up here," said Green, another clear message to Ramirez.

2B Jemile Weeks (right hamstring strain) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Monday, going 1-for-2 with an RBI. He has been out since May 8.