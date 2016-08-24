San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross, who hasn't appeared in a game since Opening Day because of shoulder and then ankle issues, will make a 45-pitch rehab outing with Class A Lake Elsinore on Thursday with hopes of pitching for the Padres in September.

CF Travis Jankowski walked to lead off the game Tuesday, extending his streak of reaching base to 22 consecutive games since July 31. He wound up 0-for-3. In 48 games as the Padres' leadoff hitter this season, Jankowski has reached base to open the game 25 times -- 52 percent. He is 17-for-40 (.425) with eight walks in those situations.

LF Alex Dickerson's second-inning single off Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta extended his hitting streak to six games, tying his career and season best. Dickerson is 6-for-23 (.261) during the streak.

LHP Christian Friedrich took his eighth consecutive loss Tuesday night, although he owns a 4.65 ERA in his five starts since July 30. Due to his workload this season compared to last -- when he pitched out of the Rockies' bullpen -- the Padres are contemplating shutting Friedrich down as a starter. "I hope they don't, but I understand what they are thinking," said Friedrich (4-10, 4.89 ERA). He is the first Padre to lose eight consecutive starting decisions since Eric Stults lost eight straight in 2014.

2B Jemile Weeks made his first game appearance since May 8 on Monday with the Padres of the Arizona Rookie League. He has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.