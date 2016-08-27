FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 27, 2016 / 3:41 AM / a year ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Buddy Baumann was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. Baumann, 28, was previously recalled by the Padres on two previous occasions this season.

RHP Tyson Ross was ineffective Thursday in his first rehab start for Class A Lake Elsinore. He gave up four runs on three hits and two walks while lasting just two-thirds of an inning. Ross hadn't appeared in a game since Opening Day due to shoulder and then ankle issues.

Padres RHP Tyson Ross made his first appearance since April in a rehabilitation start at Single-A Lake Elsinore on Thursday. Ross was San Diego's opening day starter April 4 but experienced shoulder inflammation before his second scheduled start

RHP Brandon Morrow was place on paternity leave and LHP Buddy Baumann was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. Morrow has made six appearances since returning from Tommy John surgery.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.