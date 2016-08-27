San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Buddy Baumann was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. Baumann, 28, was previously recalled by the Padres on two previous occasions this season.

RHP Tyson Ross was ineffective Thursday in his first rehab start for Class A Lake Elsinore. He gave up four runs on three hits and two walks while lasting just two-thirds of an inning. Ross hadn't appeared in a game since Opening Day due to shoulder and then ankle issues.

RHP Brandon Morrow was place on paternity leave and LHP Buddy Baumann was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. Morrow has made six appearances since returning from Tommy John surgery.