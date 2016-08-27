San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Buddy Baumann was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. Baumann, 28, was previously recalled by the Padres on two previous occasions this season.

2B Ryan Schimpf hit his 15th home run of the year in the fifth, tying him with Khalil Greene (2004) for fifth on the Padres all-time list by a rookie. Schimpf's next targets on list are Benito Santiago (1987) and Ryan Kouzmanoff (2007), who both hit 18. Nate Colbert (1969) is the club's all-time leader with 24 followed by Jedd Gyorko, who hit 23 home runs in 2013.

RHP Tyson Ross allowed four runs, three hits and walked two in two-thirds of an inning during a rehabilitation start Thursday with Class A Lake Elsinore. Ross, the Padres opening day starter, had not pitched since experiencing shoulder inflammation before his second scheduled start. In July, Ross suffered a separate setback when he sprained his left ankle during workouts.

CF Travis Jankowski singled in the fourth, increasing his streak of reaching base to 24 -- the longest active run in the majors. He also has the second-longest streak by a rookie this season, trailing St. Louis' Aledmys Diaz (26).

RHP Brandon Morrow was placed on paternity leave. Morrow and his wife Lilly are expecting their first child. To make room for Morrow, the Padres recalled LHP Buddy Baumann from Triple-A El Paso. In two previous stints with the Padres this season, Baumann has seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.