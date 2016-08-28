San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Patrick Kivlehan was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday by the Padres.

INF/OF Patrick Kivlehan, 26, was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. The native New Yorker had a career highlight last year, when he helped Team USA win a silver medal in the Pan American Games baseball competition. A former defensive back, he played four years of college football at Rutgers (one career interception) before joining the baseball team. Intrigued by that athleticism, the Mariners drafted him in the fourth round in 2012. The Padres follow the Mariners and Texas Rangers as Kivlehan's third major-league organization. However, he got just 16 at-bats with the Padres this year, hitting .250 with one homer and a .806 OPS. A late bloomer due to his football background, the Padres are hoping he continues to develop at Triple-A.

2B Ryan Schimpf hit a game-winning homer against the Marlins on Saturday, the only score in a 1-0 game. The homer, which came on a 3-2 pitch, was his 16th this season -- all of them since July 1. He pulled a 96-mph fastball from Jose Urena over the fence in right-center. No NL player has more homers since July 1 than Schimpf. He is already in fifth place in Padres history in single-season homers by a rookie.

CF Jon Jay (right forearm fracture) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20.

RF Oswaldo Arcia, who went 0-for-2 earlier this week in his very brief Marlins career, started for the Padres and went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. The Marlins designated him for assignment on Thursday, and the Padres became his fourth team this season.

RHP Brandon Morrow, whose wife Lily had their first child on Saturday, is expected back from paternity leave for San Diego's next series, which begins Tuesday at the Atlanta Braves. Morrow, 32, is a veteran who made his major-league debut in 2007 with the Seattle Mariners. He has a career ERA of 4.22, counting three years with the Mariners, five with the Texas Rangers and two with Padres. He had a 2.73 ERA in five starts with the Padres last year before he was shut down due to shoulder surgery. This year, Morrow has a 0.00 ERA in 5 2/3 innings in what has so far been a successful comeback, albeit in a different role.

LHP Christian Friedrich, who is 4-10 with eight straight losses, will skip his next start but is available out of the bullpen. The 29-year-old, a first-round pick out of Eastern Kentucky in 2008, was a reliever in his first year with the Colorado Rockies and a reliever the next two. This year, his first with San Diego, he has a career-high 18 starts, and the Padres want to reduce his workload.

LHP Clayton Richard pitched a gem on Saturday against the Miami Marlins. He tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing eight hits and one walk, striking out three. The Marlins stranded seven runners against Richard. The seven innings were the longest he has pitched since 2013. The win was his first since Sept. 17, 2015 at the Pittsburgh Pirates. "He wants a shot at the rotation next year," Padres manager Andy Green said of Richard, who has a 3.51 ERA this season. "He's making his case very well."

RHP Luis Perdomo (6-7, 6.24 ERA) will start against the Marlins on Sunday. Despite his inflated ERA, Perdomo, 23, has the best ground-ball rate (59 percent) of any NL pitcher with at least 100 innings. Sunday will mark his 15th major-league start this year and his 30th appearance. He has seven quality starts this year, including a win over the Marlins on June 15, when he allowed three runs in six innings. He allowed six hits and two walks in a 6-3 win.