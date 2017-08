LHP Buddy Baumann was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. He's 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA in 5 1/3 innings for the Padres this season.

RHP Brandon Morrow was activated from the paternity list. Morrow's wife, Lily, had their first child on Saturday. Morrow has a 0.00 ERA in 5 2/3 innings this year.