San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Alexi Amarista moved his rehab assignment to Class A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, and he went 1-for-4. Amarista has been out since Aug. 3 due to a left hamstring strain.

RHP Paul Clemens (2-3, 5.06 ERA) faces the team that drafted him as he starts against the Braves in Atlanta on Wednesday. He is 1-3 with a 4.68 ERA in 10 games (six starts) for the Padres since being claimed off waivers from Miami on June 28. The seventh-round pick by the Braves in 2008 went a season-best 5 1/3 innings last Wednesday in a 6-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

C Christian Bethancourt left the game after the third inning because of a strain in his left ribcage. He hurt the intercostal muscle while striking out in his only at-bat. "He's not feeling that great right now," manager Andy Green said. A trip to the disabled list is likely, but rosters can expand on Thursday anyway.

RF Oswaldo Arcia, playing just his second game with San Diego, hit a two-run homer, added an RBI grounder and also doubled against the Braves on Tuesday. He also made a diving catch. Arcia has homers for three teams this season, hitting four for Minnesota and two with Tampa Bay before joining the Padres. "He's going to keep getting opportunity right now," manager Andy Green said. "He looked very good."

CF Travis Jankowski went 2-for-4 with a stolen base on Tuesday against the Braves. The rookie is hitting .327 (32-for-98) with 11 stolen bases during 26 games in August.

RHP Edwin Jackson fell to 3-5 and saw his ERA jump to 6.62 as he allowed seven hits and five runs in 2 2/3 innings on Tuesday night against the Braves. He gave up just two hits over seven scoreless innings at Pittsburgh on Aug. 10, but has been roughed up for 25 hits and 18 runs over 11 2/3 innings in his past three starts. He is 0-6 with a 6.61 ERA in his career against the Braves.

LHP Christian Friedrich pitched a scoreless inning in relief against the Braves on Tuesday rather than starting on Thursday when his regular turn was to come up, but manager Andy Green said he will start on Sunday against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. He has lost eight straight decisions to fall to 4-10. Friedrich had a three-game winning streak from late May through early June and had a 2.12 ERA for his first six starts.

2B Jemile Weeks moved his rehab assignment to Class A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, and he went 0-for-1 with a walk. Weeks has been out since May 8 due to a right hamstring strain.