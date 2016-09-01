San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross was moved from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list as a procedural move. Ross has been out since Opening Day due to with right shoulder inflammation. He pitched off flat ground Wednesday, and he is expected to be activated in September.

C Hector Sanchez, whose contract was selected from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, is in his second stint with the Padres this season after being acquired off waivers from the White Sox on May 11. Sanchez hit .324 with 13 homers in 55 games for El Paso. He pinch-hit in the ninth inning Wednesday at Atlanta and struck out to end the game.

RHP Paul Clemens (2-4) pitched only three innings, his shortest start of the season, Wednesday at Atlanta. He allowed only two runs, one earned, but yielded four hits and four walks and left with the bases loaded in the fourth inning. Clemens was helped by two double plays that limited the damage. He retired only one of the final eight batters he faced.

C Christian Bethancourt was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to a left intercostal strain. Bethancourt left the Tuesday game with the injury in the fourth inning. He is not expected to return this season.

OF Oswaldo Arcia hit a home run for the second straight night, the first time he homered on back-to-back days since 2014. Arcia joined the team on Saturday and has hit safely in all three games with the Padres. He has homered for three different teams this season.

RHP Jarred Cosart (0-1, 4.23 ERA) will make his sixth start as a Padre and his 10th overall this year when he pitches at Atlanta on Thursday. He received no decision Friday at Miami when he worked five innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits. He has allowed one or fewer runs in four of his first five starts as a Padre since being acquired in a trade from the Marlins.