a year ago
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
September 3, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

INF/OF Alexi Amarista is slated to rejoin the Padres in Los Angeles on Friday after completing a minor league rehab assignment for a left hamstring strain that landed him on the disabled list Aug. 2. He played his second game with Single-A Advanced Lake Elsinore on Wednesday.

1B Wil Myers hit his 24th homer on Thursday, connecting for a two-run shot against Mike Foltynewicz of the Braves. He also had a single. Myers is the only player in the majors with at least 24 homers and 24 stolen bases.

C Hector Sanchez, selected from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, hit his second homer of the season Thursday against the Braves and also had a single. He was promoted when Christian Bethancourt went on the disabled list because of a strained left intercostal in the rib area.

RHP Jarred Cosart, who had posted a 2.88 ERA in his previous five starts for the Padres, was charged with seven runs in 4 1/3 innings Thursday in a loss to the Braves. He was knocked out in a five-run fifth after giving up a two-run homer to Freddie Freeman in the third. Cosart walked three and struck out one.

LHP Clayton Richard (1-3, 3.51 ERA) draws his fourth start Friday night as the Padres open a three-game series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. He is coming off seven scoreless innings in a victory at Miami and hasn't allowed an earned run in 14 consecutive innings. Richard is 1-2 with a 1.40 ERA in five games for the Padres after starting the season with the Cubs.

LHP Ryan Buchter was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday, the first day that rosters could be expanded, and pitched a hitless inning with one strikeout. He was 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 58 innings before being sent down to the minors Aug. 20 to give his arm a break after two rough outings. Buchter pitched just once for El Paso.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
