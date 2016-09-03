San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHp Leonel Campos was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. He was optioned to Triple-A El Paso Aug. 16 after giving up five runs in the eighth inning the night before during an 8-2 loss to the Rays. Campos was 1-0 with a 6.59 ERA in 10 appearances for San Diego this season and 2-1 with a 4.32 ERA in Triple-A.

C Derek Norris hit a two-run double in the sixth inning. It was the first RBI for Norris since Aug. 2, a span of 15 games.

CF Jon Jay (right forearm fracture) will make a rehab start at Class A Lake Elsinore on Saturday. Jay is expected to rejoin the Padres when they host the Boston Red Sox Sept. 5-7.

SS Alexei Amarista (left hamstring strain) was activated from the 15-day disabled list. Amarista had been on the DL since Aug. 2.

RHP Tyson Ross (right shoulder inflammation) will rejoin the club Saturday but isn't scheduled to activated yet. Ross will be re-evaluated again after experiencing some soreness in his shoulder Thursday after a rehab start at Class A Lake Elsinore.

3B Yangervis Solarte led off the eighth inning with a go-ahead homer, leading the Padres to a victory over the Dodgers on Friday night. Solarte tied his career high with his 14th home run, a solo blast off LHP Adam Libertore (2-2), who allowed two runs on two hits in an 1/3 of an inning.

LHP Clayton Richard allowed a run on a season-high nine hits with four strikeouts and a walk in five innings but did not factor into the decision. Richard has a 1.38 ERA in four starts since the All-Star break.

INF Jemile Weeks (right hamstring strain) is struggling to recover and might not return before the end of the regular season, manager Andy Green said. Weeks received a cortisone shot Thursday.