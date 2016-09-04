San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

OF Jon Jay began a rehabilitation assignment at Class A Lake Elsinore on Saturday night. Jay broke his right arm when Washington Nationals LHP Gio Gonzalez hit him with a fastball June 20. Jay leads the Padres with a .296 average and shares the team lead in doubles with 1B Wil Myers at 24. The club plans to recall Jay when Lake Elsinore's season ends Tuesday.

RF Alexei Ramirez ended Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Rich Hill's attempt at a no-hitter with two out in the sixth inning. Ramirez lined a single past Hill and into center field in a 5-1 loss. Ramirez finished 1-for-4 and struck out once.

INF Adam Rosales made his first start of the season and the sixth of his career in left field Saturday night. Rosales struck out and walked in two plate appearances during a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The six-year veteran last started in left field July 5, 2015 against the Los Angeles Angels.

LHP Christian Friedrich will seek to match his career high in victories Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Friedrich's next win would be his fifth this season, the most since he won five games for the Colorado Rockies in 2012. The left-hander also seeks to end a personal eight-game losing streak. Friedrich has not won since June 23.