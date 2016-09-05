San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

CF Travis Jankowski had two bunt singles and scored twice in going 2-for-4 during Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jankowski has reached base in 29 of his past 32 games. During that stretch, Jankowski is batting .295 (36-for-122) with five doubles, one home run and 21 runs scored. The center fielder also made a sliding one-handed catch on the warning track on 1B Adrian Gonzalez long fly in the bottom of the first inning.

RHP Kevin Quackenbush did not retire any of the three batters he faced in the bottom of the fifth inning, as he took the loss in a 7-4 defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Quackenbush walked RF Yasiel Puig before surrendering run-scoring singles to 2B Chase Utley and PH Yasmani Grandal, with Grandal's hit scoring Puig.

3B Yangervis Solarte hit his career-best 15th home run of the season, drove in three runs and went 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Solarte gave the Padres a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning when he propelled RHP Jose De Leon's 89 mph fastball half way into the right-field bleachers for a two-run drive. Solarte also extended his hitting streak to six games. During that surge, the 29-year-old Venezuelan is batting .391 (9-for-23) with one double, one triple, two home runs and five RBIs.

INF Alexei Ramirez was released Sunday. Signed as a free agent from the Chicago White Sox during the offseason, Ramirez hit .240 in 128 games with 19 doubles, five home runs and 41 RBIs. The 34-year-old Cuban ended LHP Rich Hill's attempt at a no-hitter Saturday night by lining a single with two out in the sixth inning of a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.