San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

CF Jon Jay is expected to rejoin the Padres Tuesday, although he had only three rehab games with Advanced Class A Lake Elsinore before the minor league seasons ended Monday night. Jay has been out since June 19 with a right forearm fracture.

OF Jon Jay was activated from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday. Although he has played center field during most of his career, Jay will be used in all three outfield spots through the end of the season. Jay had been sidelined since June 19 with a fracture in his right forearm.

RHP Tyson Ross threw on the side Monday and the Padres are still hoping he will make an appearance this season. But he will not have a rehab assignment. The Padres have ruled out the possibility of sending him to Triple-A El Paso for the Pacific Coast League playoffs.

CF Travis Jankowski had two bunt singles Monday afternoon for the second straight game. Only one other major league player has two bunt singles in a game this season. Jankowski now has nine bunt singles on the season. "He can get 20 to 25 bunt singles a season," said Padres manager Andy Green. "We talked before the game about bunting on (left-hander Drew) Pomeranz." Jankowski has reached base in 30 of his last 33 games, hitting .302 (38-for-126) with 14 walks.

RHP Edwin Jackson pitched seven shutout innings for the second time in a span of five starts Monday. In between, however, Jackson gave up 18 runs on 23 hits and 10 walks over 11 2/3 innings in three starts. His 11 strikeouts Monday were the most by a Padres pitcher this season (Boston starter Drew Pomeranz had two starts with 10 strikeouts with the Padres before he was traded). It was Jackson's ninth double-digit strikeout game of his career, but the first since May 17, 2014.

2B Adam Rosales again sprinted around the bases -- as is his custom -- after hitting his two-run homer in the fourth. It was his ninth homer of the season, but his first since July 30 against Cincinnati. Since Aug. 16, Rosales is 9-for-24 with two doubles, two triples and a homer for four RBIs and six runs scored.

2B Jemile Weeks, who has been on the disabled list since May 7 with a right hamstring strain, is rehabbing with the Storm but is not expected to rejoin the Padres in September. "He hasn't had enough time to be sure he's healthy," said Padres manager Andy Green.