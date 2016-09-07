San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

2B Ryan Schimpf's 17th homer Tuesday came on his 206th at-bat. Although he didn't join the Padres until June 14, Schimpf is one shy of fifth place on the Padres' all-time home run list by a rookie. His 17 homers since July 1 is the third-highest total in the National League. Thirty-five of his 47 hits have gone for extra bases (14 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs).

OF Jon Jay was activated from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday. Although he has played center field during most of his career, Jay will be used in all three outfield spots through the end of the season. Jay had been sidelined since June 19 with a fracture in his right forearm and had only 10 rehab at-bats before striking out as a pinch-hitter Tuesday night.

RHP Paul Clemens Tuesday failed to finish the fifth inning for the fourth time in his eight starts as a Padre. "His velocity dropped from 94-95 to 90 and below in the fourth tonight," said Padres manager Andy Green. "His stuff is there, but he fatigued."

3B Yangervis Solarte was 2-for-4 Tuesday. He is hitting .291 (72-for-247) over his last 64 games since July 18 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 40 RBIs and 38 runs scored.