San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

2B Ryan Schimpf's 15th double and 18th homer Thursday night gives the rookie 38 extra-base hits in his 50-hit major league total. Schimpf, who made his major league debut on June 16, has 18 homers in 215 at-bats. Despite his late start, his 18 home runs tie him for third all time among Padres rookies.

RHP Jarred Cosart, who sustained both a right hamstring strain and a right groin strain Wednesday night when he landed awkwardly while covering first on a grounder to the right side, will miss at least one start. However, the severity of the injury won't be known for another three or four days. Cosart's injury could ruin the Padres' plan to use a six-man rotation for the rest of the season.

LF Alex Dickerson went 2-for-4 with a walk and set a career high with four runs Thursday night. Dickerson is hitting .280 (37-for-132) in 38 games since July 24 with 10 doubles, one triple, six home runs and 19 RBIs.

LHP Clayton Richard's ERA since rejoining the Padres on Aug. 6 is 1.15 over 31 1/3 innings (seven appearances, five starts). However, it is 0.29 over his past four starts, although the left-hander's two throwing errors against Arizona on Aug. 20 led to two unearned runs and a loss. Richard fired seven shutout innings Thursday in a win over the Rockies.