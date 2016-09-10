FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
September 11, 2016 / 3:42 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Derek Norris was available Friday night after leaving Thursday's game in the ninth inning after taking a foul tip off his right clavicle. X-rays came back negative.

C Derek Norris was available Friday despite leaving Thursday night's game in the ninth inning after taking a foul tip off his right clavicle. X-rays were negative. Earlier in Thursday's game, Norris hit his 13th homer and first since July 10. Before the homer, Norris was in a 4-for-46 drought with 23 strikeouts.

RHP Jarred Cosart, who suffered strains to his right groin and right hamstring while covering first base Wednesday night, might miss only one start.

LF Alex Dickerson's ninth home run accounted for the Padres' run Friday night. Eight of his nine home runs have come against right-handers with seven of his homers coming in the 39 games since July 24. Dickerson is batting .279 since July 24 with 10 doubles, a triple, the seven home runs, 19 RBIs and 27 runs scored.

SS Luis Sardinas was 2-for-3 with a double Friday night. He is hitting .317 in his last 14 games with seven RBIs.

RHP Luis Perdomo has allowed nine runs on 17 hits in 12 1/3 innings in his last two starts after allowing only two runs (one earned) on 11 hits in 16 innings in his previous two outings. He has a 5-7 record with a 4.09 ERA in 13 starts since June 26.

