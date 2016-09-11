San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RF Jon Jay was 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored Saturday. He is 5-for-18 since coming off the disabled list last Tuesday after missing 60 games with a right forearm fracture suffered June 19 when he was hit by a pitch.

RHP Paul Clemens is scheduled to start Monday in San Francisco, although he is currently suffering from the flu. LHP Clayton Richard will be bumped up to Tuesday and Luis Perdomo to Wednesday before the Padres get Thursday off.

RHP Jarred Cosart will definitely miss his next start for the Padres because of slight strains of his right groin and hamstring suffered when he awkwardly fell whine covering first last Wednesday night. However, Padres manager Andy Green expects Cosart to return for his following start around Sept. 19-21.

3B Yangervis Solarte was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs Saturday night. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, going 17-for-47 (.362). He also has a five-game hitting streak (8-for-20) with three doubles and five RBIs.

LHP Christian Friedrich's seven shutout innings Saturday night resulted in his first win since June 23 and his first home win since June 6. His eight-decision losing streak was the longest by a Padres pitcher this season and the longest since Eric Stultz lost eight straight in 2014. In two starts against his former Colorado team this season, Friedrich allowed one unearned run, four hits and four walks with 19 strikeouts in 13 innings.