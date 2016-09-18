San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris left Saturday's game in the fifth with a sprained left middle finger.

C Derek Norris left the game on Saturday in the bottom of the fifth inning with a sprained left middle finger, the result of getting hit with a foul ball. X-rays were negative. Norris was listed as day to day and will be re-evaluated Sunday.

RHP Tyson Ross (right shoulder inflammation) made his only start of the season on Opening Day when he gave up seven earned runs in 5 1/3 innings to the Dodgers and is unlikely to return this season. Manager Andy Green said, "It's probably, most likely a real long shot to see him pitch for us at some point in time this season. He's continuing to work on his exercises, continuing to be diligent in everything he's asked to do. It's been a real tough, trying season for him." Ross progressed to the point of making a rehab start Aug. 25 for high-Class A Lake Elsinore but complained of shoulder soreness afterward and hasn't been back on the mound since then. "This month really hasn't gone the way it looked like it was going to go after he threw live (batting practice) in late August," Green said. "He was out there throwing 94 mph), stuff's looking good. The Elsinore rehab start didn't go well, and the subsequent sides haven't." Ross is playing catch lightly, but Green said the Padres are in the process of deciding what is best for Ross, including shutting him down entirely.

RHP Paul Clemens was scheduled to start Monday at Arizona but instead will pitch Tuesday. Clayton Richard will move up a day and start Monday. The Padres made the change to give Clemens one more day of rest after he pitched five scoreless innings and threw 73 pitches while dealing with the flu and throwing up between innings in his last start on Monday at San Francisco.

RHP Edwin Jackson gave up 10 hits, three of them homers, and eight runs in 4 1/3 innings. The eight runs tied his season high; Jackson also yielded eight runs on Aug. 16 at Tampa Bay in four innings. Jackson remained winless in his career at Coors Field, where in seven games (six starts), he is 0-3 with a 12.71 ERA (40 earned runs, 36 1/3 innings).