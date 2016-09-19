San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris who left the game Saturday night in the bottom of the fifth inning with a sprained left middle finger, the result of getting hit with a foul ball, was announced as a pinch hitter in the ninth but replaced when the Rockies made a pitching change. Before the game, Norris said, "It's just a jammed finger. I just went to close my glove, and the ball tipped it. It kind of took off on an upward angle and kind of just hit it at a direct angle and just jammed it pretty good. We just wanted to make sure nothing was broken, and I'm glad nothing was. If something goes on today, I'm sure I can throw some tape on it, rub some dirt on it. Played through worse, but I'm just glad nothing's broken."

1B Wil Myers went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. In 33 career games against the Rockies, he is hitting .315 (41-for-130) with eight homers and 34 RBIs. In 16 career games at Coors Field, Myers is hitting .323 (21-for-65) with six homers and 15 RBIs.

RHP Jarred Cosart made his first career start against the Rockies and allowed five runs on five hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings with four strikeouts. All the runs and three of the walks -- all consecutive -- came in the fourth. Cosart allowed a two-run homer to Mark Reynolds after a bloop double by David Dahl and then gave up a two-out single to No. 8 hitter Tony Wolters followed by three straight walks. Padres manager Andy Green said, "He was throwing the ball really well, got through the first three innings very nicely, but it's something that I've seen from a number of our pitchers, especially some of the starters that we tried to incorporate into the rotation. You look up and one bad break occurs, and it seems to derail guys. It seems to get them to the point where they start thinking about the bad break. You know, David Dahl hits a relatively cheap hit down the left field line, and then you hang one pitch and Mark Reynolds makes you pay for it. And then after that, it's like things go fast. That's the challenge for him, that's the challenge for a lot of our guys. When you get in that situation and things are going fast, it's not going the way you want it to for a batter or two, like how do you bring it back? How do you stop that five-run inning from happening?"

3B Yangervis Solarte, whose 31-year-old wife, Yuliette, died Saturday of complications from cancer, has indicated he wants to return to the Padres this season and bring his three daughters to San Diego. "He feels he needs to be back and be part of the team again," Padres manager Andy Green said. "Whenever that day comes, if it comes -- if he chooses a different route, we'd be fine with that as an organization." Solarte was scratched from the lineup Friday and left the team to return to his family in Florida. Green said, "I'm a dad of three girls. I couldn't function without my wife. What he's going through right now as a dad of three girls, it's tragic."

2B Adam Rosales hit his 10th homer in the second inning, reaching double digits in homers for the first time in his career. As he neared home plate, Rosales paid tribute to teammate Yangervis Solarte, whose 31-year-old wife, Yuliette, died Saturday of complications from cancer. Rosales mimicked Solarte's pronounced hand clap that resembles the snapping jaws of an alligator. "We talked about it before the game today," Rosales said. "If somebody hit a home run, we'd do the alligator arm for Solarte. We miss Solarte right now, and our hearts definitely go out to him and his family. Right when I hit it, I knew it was gone. I thought about Yuliette and Solarte the whole time (going around the bases). It was just a tribute. I feel like it would mean a lot to Solarte to know how much he means to us, how much his family means to the San Diego Padres. I don't hit too many home runs, but I was happy that I was able to do that and acknowledge the Solarte family."