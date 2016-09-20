FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Jabari Blash, sidelined since Aug. 16 due to a jammed left middle finger, is expected to rejoin the Padres later this week.

OF Jabari Blash, who has been sidelined since Aug. 16 with a jammed middle finger on his left hand, is expected to rejoin the Padres later this week. He played his first rehab game Monday in the Arizona Instructional League.

1B Wil Myers hit his 26th homer of the season Monday night. He is the only player in Padres history to have 25 or more doubles (27), steals (25) and homers (26) in a single season and one of two (Mike Trout) in the major leagues this season. Myers homer Monday was also his 16th this season at Petco Park, setting a record for the 13-year-old downtown home of the Padres. Will Venable hit 15 homers at Petco Park in 2013 and Justin Upton hit 15 last season.

INF Adam Rosales made three excellent plays at short Monday night and was 1-for-4 with a run scored. Rosales is hitting .282 (33-for-117) over 57 games since May 31. "Adam is fun to watch," said Padres manager Andy Green. "He gives so much of himself on every play."

LHP Clayton Richard is 3-2 with a 1.87 earned run average over 43 1/3 innings in nine games (seven starts) since signing as a free agent with the Padres on Aug. 6. He has a 1.71 ERA as a starter and the Padres are 5-2 in his starts. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of his seven starts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
