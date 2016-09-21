San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

2B Carlos Asuaje will join the Padres on Wednesday from El Paso, which lost in the Triple-A Championship Game on Tuesday. Asuaje, 24, will be looking to make his major league debut. He hit .321/.378/.473 with nine homers and 69 RBIs in 134 games for El Paso this year.

OF Manuel Margot will join the Padres on Wednesday from El Paso, which lost in the Triple-A Championship Game on Tuesday. Margot, 21, will be looking to make his major league debut. He hit .304/.351/.426 with six homers, 55 RBIs and 30 steals in 124 games for El Paso this year.

LHP Jose Torres will join the Padres on Wednesday from El Paso, which lost in the Triple-A Championship Game on Tuesday. Torres, 22, will be looking to make his major league debut. He went a combined 1-4 with three saves and a 2.24 ERA in 48 relief appearances in high Class A, Double-A and Triple-A this year. The Padres acquired him and LHP Drew Pomeranz in the December 2015 trade that sent 1B Yonder Alonso to Oakland.

LHP Buddy Baumann will join the Padres on Wednesday from El Paso, which lost in the Triple-A Championship Game on Tuesday. Baumann, 28, went 1-1 with two saves and a 3.14 ERA in 24 appearances for El Paso. He was 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA in seven relief outings for San Diego earlier this season.

3B Ryan Schimpf scored three runs Tuesday without recording a hit (reaching on two walks and a hit-by-pitch). It marked the eighth time in franchise history that a Padre has scored three runs without a hit. The last time it happened was on June 7, 2001, in San Francisco when Ryan Klesko and Mark Kotsay did it.

1B Wil Myers set another franchise record Tuesday night while extending his hitting streak to nine straight games. He is 11-for-33 during the streak, with four doubles, a triple, two homers, nine RBI and six runs. His eighth-inning double Tuesday was his 88th hit of the season, a season record at Petco Park. Matt Kemp had 87 hits at Petco Park last season.

C Austin Hedges will join the Padres on Wednesday from El Paso, which lost in the Triple-A Championship Game on Tuesday. Hedges, 24, hit .326/.353/.597 with 21 homers and 82 RBIs in 82 games for El Paso this year. He appeared in 56 games for San Diego in 2015, batting .166/.215/.248 with three homers and 11 RBIs.

OF Hunter Renfroe will join the Padres on Wednesday from El Paso, which lost in the Triple-A Championship Game on Tuesday. Renfroe, 24, will be looking to make his major league debut. A 2013 first-round pick out of Mississippi State, he hit .306/.336/.557 with 30 homers and 105 RBIs in 133 Triple-A games this season.

2B Adam Rosales tied his career high of four RBI in a game Tuesday with a two-run homer and two sacrifice flies. He also set a career high with 32 RBI. Rosales is hitting .286 (34-for-119) over his last 58 games, with eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 26 RBI.