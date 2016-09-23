San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Padres RHP Colin Rea (elbow) is playing catch as he tries to avoid Tommy John surgery. Rea is 5-5 with a 4.98 ERA in 19 appearances (18 starts).

INF Carlos Asuaje, the Pacific Coast League rookie of the year, had his contract purchased from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday. It is his first call-up to the majors, and he struck out as a pinch hitter Wednesday. Asuaje led all PCL batters with 172 hits. He will play mostly at second base.

OF Manuel Margot was recalled from Triple-A on Wednesday. Margot, the prized prospect acquired for RHP Craig Kimbrel from the Red Sox last November, will see action in all three outfield spots.

OF Patrick Kivlehan was designated for assignment by the Padres on Wednesday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for OF Hunter Renfroe. Kivlehan, 26, went 4-for-16 with a homer and two RBIs in five games for San Diego this year. He hit .254/.302/.416 with 12 homers and 49 RBIs in 100 games for three different Triple-A teams this season.

LHP Jose Torres received his first career call-up Wednesday when the Padres promoted him from Triple-A El Paso. Torres started the year in Class A, then made stops at Double-A and Triple-A before joining San Diego. Torres pitched to a 2.24 ERA along the way in 64 innings.

LHP Buddy Baumann was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to he begin his fourth stint with the Padres this year. Baumann is 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA and a save in the majors in 2016. He is expected to be used in a situational role.

INF Nick Noonan was designated for assignment by the Padres on Wednesday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for INF Carlos Asuaje. Noonan, 27, went 3-for-18 (.167) with one RBI in seven games with San Diego this season. In 99 games for Triple-A El Paso, he batted .301/.338/.427 with five homers and 43 RBIs.

OF Hunter Renfroe, the Pacific Coast League player of the year, had his contract purchased from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday. Renfroe, a first-round pick in 2013, is among the key pieces of the team’s youth movement. Renfroe won’t play every day down the stretch, but when he does, it will be in right field. He was walked intentionally in his first major league plate appearance Wednesday.

NF Yangervis Solarte will return soon after attending the funeral for his wife, Yuliette, 31, in Miami. Solarte is batting .284 with a career-high 15 home runs in 101 games.