San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Padres RHP Colin Rea (elbow) is playing catch as he tries to avoid Tommy John surgery. Rea is 5-5 with a 4.98 ERA in 19 appearances (18 starts).

2B Carlos Asuaje, who led the Pacific Coast League in hits, got his first start. Ryan Schimpf has been productive at second but manager Andy Green said no one is locked into starting jobs, save 1B Wil Myers. Asuaje was hitless in four at-bats.

CF Manuel Margot got his first major league start and was hitless in four at-bats. Margot could also see some time in left field, with Travis Jankowski spelling him in center.

C Austin Hedges, who played 56 games last year for the Padres, was brought up. Hedges, who had struggled offensively, had a breakthrough season at the plate in Triple-A. Hedges is considered the catcher of the future and he had a hit on Thursday.

RF Hunter Renfroe, who was recently named the Pacific Coast League MVP, got his first major league start. Renfroe, a 2013 first-round pick, is projected to be a run-producer. He had two of the team's six hits.

NF Yangervis Solarte will return soon after attending the funeral for his wife, Yuliette, 31, in Miami. Solarte is batting .284 with a career-high 15 home runs in 101 games.

