a year ago
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
September 25, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Carlos Asuaje had his first two major league hits Friday night in his second major league start. Both were doubles. "I've been imagining my first major league hit," Asuaje said. "I didn't imagine my first two both being doubles."

OF Jon Jay was 2-for-4 on Friday and is hitting .305 at Petco Park this season. He is a career .298 hitter at Petco Park.

1B Will Myers was 2-for-3 with a 406-foot, three-run, first-inning homer Friday night to continue a record-setting season at Petco Park. He is hitting .318 at home this season and set single-season records for homers (17), hits (91) and RBIs (56) in the 13-year-old Padres facility. Myers has 28 homers to go with 28 doubles and 26 steals as the first Padre to surpass 25 in those categories. His homer was also the Padres' 76th this season in their downtown home, another single-season record.

RHP Edwin Jackson improved to 5-5 with a 5.75 ERA in 12 starts with the Padres Friday night as he held San Francisco to two runs on four hits over six innings. He is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA in two starts (13 1/3 innings) against the Giants as a Padre.

LHP Christian Friedrich will make his scheduled final start.

LHP Christian Friedrich makes his 23rd start next week for the Padres. There had been thoughts of skipping Friedrich for his last start, but was given the green light after holding the Giants to two runs on three hits Thursday night.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
