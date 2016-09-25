San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris is hitting only .184 this season. But he hit a two-run homer off Madison Bumgarner on Saturday night to match his previous career high of 14 homers. And he has a lifetime .289 batting average against Bumgarner (11-for-38) with two home runs.

RHP Jarred Cosart departed Saturday night's game after one inning with elbow inflammation. "If there's any issue at all, he won't make his last start," Padres manager Andy Green said. Cosart allowed three runs on three hits and two walks in the first before departing. Only 16 of his 33 pitches went for strikes, although his velocity was still around 95 toward the end of the inning.

INF Yangervis Solarte returned to the Padres on Saturday night two days after his wife's funeral in Miami, Fla., and delivered a pinch-hit single that led to the game-tying run. Yuliett Solarte, 31, died Sept. 17 from complications of cancer. Solarte returned to San Diego with his three young daughters. "It's hard to describe my emotions," Solarte said after Saturday night's 10-inning loss to the Giants. "She and I knew I belonged back with the team. We talked about it."

INF Adam Rosales hit his career-high 12th home run Saturday night off Bumgarner. He has three homers in his last six games and four in his last 12. In 61 games since May 31, Rosales is hitting .280 with eight doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 28 RBIs and 25 runs scored.