San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross will complete tests on his sore right shoulder by the end of the week. Ross hasn't pitched since starting on Opening Day and among his options is surgery, which he is trying to avoid.

RHP Paul Clemens (4-5) got the win on Tuesday, which was his second in his last three decisions. Clemens, who earlier had a three-start losing streak, has shown promise of late and could be in the mix for a rotation spot next spring.

RF Hunter Renfroe had two homers and seven RBIs in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers. The Padres hope he's in the middle of the lineup for years to come. "He has to become disciplined," manager Andy Green said. Expanding the zone is something Renfroe, the PCL player of the year, has to guard against.

3B Yangervis Solarte, who missed time recently because of the death of his wife, extended his hitting streak to 12 games. That ties Wil Myers for the longest hitting streak by a Padre this season. Solarte, who had two of the Padres' six hits in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers, is hitting .395 (17-for-43) during his streak.